The largest cultural center in New Jersey just got a little more fun.

The Liberty Science Center in Liberty State Park, Jersey City, is unveiling two new interactive exhibits.

Thanks to Ralph Izzo, the retired CEO of PSE&G, and his wife Karen, a former biologist, who donated $1.5 million for the new Izzo Family Touch Tank.

This is a 29-foot-long 1000-gallon system featuring seven species that are native to the Hudson River.

This new touch tank will tell a crucial story about how marine life in the area is affected by climate change.

It allows guests to meet and bond with the distinct species in engaging ways while understanding how they can take action to protect the future of the animals and us.

The touch tank has partnered with the Conservation Psychology Research and Evaluation Lab from Montclair State University to provide research-driven feedback on educator-to-guest interactions.

In addition to the touch tank, a new exhibition is the new digital VR viewfinder called the Climate Time Machine.

The Climate Time Machine will allow guests to explore the incredible view of the Hudson in the past back to when mammoths roamed, the present, and futures.

Both the new Touch Tank and Climate Time Machine are components of the Liberty Science Center’s flagship exhibit Our Hudson Home which will be completed in two years.

This new exhibit will hold a 6,000-square-foot exhibit that will be fully immersive and interactive.

It will be a part of the River Rising, which will focus on educating and engaging visitors to the Liberty Science Center.

The Liberty Science Center continues to fulfill its mission of engaging, educating, and entertaining those who walk through its doors.

They are updating and adding exhibits that do so much for educating school children in an exciting environment. Make it a part of your family outings.

For more information on the Liberty Science Center and these exhibits, please follow the link: https://www.lsc.org/

