Let’s step back in time: New Jersey’s most charming retro diner

When you think diners, you think Jersey. When you think of "retro" diners you think of Jersey and the east coast. We have the vintage diners that people around the world love and a new article lists the best "retro" diners in America.

I like "retro" whether it's clothes, cars, or food. "Retro" diners are very popular. Let's face it, diners for the most part are "retro." It's a throwback to yesterday with old-fashioned menus and scenery.

According to BBC.com, "The diner as we know it was invented by Jerry O’Mahony of Bayonne, New Jersey, who built the first stationary lunch wagon around 1913. O’Mahony formed a prefabricated diner company that would go on to build more than 2,000 diners between 1917 and 1956. As many as 20 New Jersey diner manufacturers sprung up in its wake, from the Paterson Vehicle Company to Swingle, Paramount and the Kullman Diner Car Company."

According to Cheapism, their pick for New Jersey's best "retro" diner is the Summit Diner at 1 Union Place, Summit, NJ 07901.

