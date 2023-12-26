Let Us Take You Inside Six Flags New Resort and Spa “Savannah Sunset” For a Sneak Peak in Jackson

This is very exciting! The first-ever resort and spa at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey. The new resort and spa are called "Savannah Sunset" and it will let visitors stay on location and vacation in the park, talk about the ultimate Six Flags experience!

According to the Six Flags website, "Imagine waking up in an ultra-luxurious tent, watching the sunrise over scenic fields as giraffes freely roam just feet away while you enjoy your morning cup of coffee. This can be your reality at the Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa at Six Flags Great Adventure. Spend the night inside a custom luxury canvas tent that brings opulence to the open savannah. Relax and unwind at our state-of-the-art spa and experience fine dining in the wild at our restaurant."

I had a chance recently when I visited Six Flags for "Holiday In The Park" to tour a model of one of the resort rooms that will be available to stay in at Savannah Sunset and it is beautiful. Take a look at the inside of this incredible set-up that I think visitors will love.

I love the idea of staying in the safari area and living in these safari-like rooms. The room featured in these photos looks so inviting and would be a great adventure, get it!

So what do you think of Savannah Sunset? Do you agree it looks fantastic? It is very exciting to see this project coming together.

