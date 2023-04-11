Lennon lover May Pang opens up about ‘Lost Weekend’ and the new movie, photo show about it

When May Pang was 22, she began working for John Lennon and Yoko Ono. She had become so close to them that one day, Yoko approached her with a most unimaginable task. Would she "go out" with John Lennon while Yoko was separated from him?

What happened next has been billed as "a weekend that lasted 18 months and a love story that took 50 years to tell." That weekend, "The Lost Weekend, A Love Story" will be playing in theatres across New Jersey for one night only on Thursday, April 13. The film explores their 18-month relationship, and you can watch the trailer here.

May Pang and John Lennon (Photo: Keystone, Getty Images)

There will also be an exhibit of photographs that Pang took during their time together at the Philadelphia City Winery Saturday, April 15, 1 to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, April 16, from 1 to 4 p.m. City Winery is located in the Fashion District at East Market, 990 Filbert St., Philadelphia, PA 19107. Their phone number is 267-479-7373. Admission is free, and works are available for purchase.

May Pang will be phoning into my New Jersey 101.5 show Wednesday at 9 p.m. Meanwhile, I emailed her the following questions, which we will go into deeper detail about on Wednesday:

What was your initial reaction when Yoko told you that she wanted to date her husband?

I thought Yoko was joking at first.

John Lennon, Calico Ghost Town, CA, 1973 (Photo courtesy of Scott Segelbaaum)

What was John like as a boyfriend?

Like any man in his early 20s as he missed a lot being a Beatles.

How intrusive was Yoko during your relationship?

She called us every day.

Do you feel that John felt liberated being away from Yoko?

I think he felt things he hadn’t before.

What was your life like in LA?

A whole gamut of feelings. From fun to chaotic.

John Lennon and his son, Long Island, NY, 1974 (Photo courtesy of Scott Segelbaaum)

During their time together, Pang encouraged Lennon to reconnect with friends and family; which ultimately led to a reunion and jam session with Paul McCartney. I asked her best memories of the following:

Keith Moon?

Fun telling us stories and escapades of his life as The Who drummer on the road.

David Bowie?

Off the cuff writing of the song FAME.

Paul McCartney

His equal as a partner.

Elton John

Good friend.

How did the relationship come to an end?

It never really did.

John Lennon NYC 1974 (Photo courtesy of Scott Segelbaaum)

Do you feel John had anything to do with it?

None… we were about to buy a house and we were thinking about the next trip to go see Paul and Linda in New Orleans and possibly write songs with Paul again.

What were your thoughts when Double Fantasy came out?

That some of the songs were written during my time with him.

How did you find out that John died? I heard David Bowie reached out.

I heard it on the radio. I reached out to Bowie to let him know.

How do you feel about Yoko now?

I don’t really think about her as we have both moved on with our lives.

What are your thoughts and feelings looking back?

I was in the midst of so many historic events and didn’t realize it until I sat down to look at my documentary.

To see where "The Lost Weekend: A Love Story" is playing in New Jersey, click here.

