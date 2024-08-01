NJ teachers can enjoy free experiences at American Dream this month

🐟 Two American Dream attractions want to celebrate NJ teachers this month

EAST RUTHERFORD — If you’re a teacher in New Jersey, there is some free fun waiting for you this summer.

Legoland Discovery Center New Jersey and Sea Life New Jersey, both located inside the American Dream in East Rutherford, is celebrating teachers the entire month of August with Teacher Appreciation Month.

What does that mean?

From Aug. 1 through Aug. 30, teachers can enjoy free admission to the attractions on select days. Teachers are free. But they are also encouraged to bring their family and friends at a discounted rate of 30% off tickets for up to four tickets.

The special promotion will run every day of the week during the attractions’ opening hours.

All teachers must present a valid school ID or paystub upon arrival to gain entry.

Tickets for Teacher Appreciation Month at Legoland Discovery Center New Jersey and Sea Life New Jersey, must be reserved online in advance.

Legoland

Legoland is building all new experiences this summer with five interactive zones. Jump over a crocodile in the jungle, loop over lava, or drive through a giant pyramid in the desert, as you put your building skills to the test.

The Creative Club allows you to let your imagination run wild. Build your next dream Lego creation.

The Tree of Imagination is a floor-to-ceiling Lego creation. Add your own color Lego bricks to the tree.

Sea Life

At Sea Life, there are so many exhibits to see. Walk through the underwater Ocean Tunnel. See Manhattan landmarks that are “fishified” such as the Empire “Skate” Building, the “Babbling Brook” Bridge, or the “Fishlife” building set amidst schools of tropical fish, sharks, rays, and more.

At the Urban Jungle Oasis, you’ll discover some of the rain forest’s most fascinating and terrifying creatures like the bellied piranha.

Take a stroll down Sharks Fish Avenue and experience very lively window displays like porcupine pufferfish in Fifth Avenue-inspired displays.

If you like dance, then you’ll like the close-up encounters with multiple species of seahorses in this New York Ballet-inspired seahorse mangroves. A Sea Life expert will explain why seahorses are called the “ballet dancers of the ocean.”

The complete details are available at Legoland and Sea Life.

