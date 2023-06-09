Legendary NJ ice cream parlor, closed due to pandemic, is back!

It’s always sad to write about a favorite New Jersey place that finally pulls up stakes. Especially after we lost so many beloved spots during the pandemic. Retail stores, restaurants, small and large businesses, it seemed commonplace that just about every week we were announcing the shuttering of another business.

And none of them come back. Except for this one. Bischoff’s Ice Cream. I wrote about its closing last year and told about how sad the community was to lose this historic place.

It had been around for 88 years and my article talked about how the place harkened back to when you walked into an ice cream place and saw gleaming machines, shiny countertops, clam-shaped booths and staff wearing paper hats and bowties. That’s the way Bischoff's was and that’s the way it stayed for 88 years.

Via Bischoff's Ice Cream on Facebook Via Bischoff's Ice Cream on Facebook loading...

After closing at the end of last year, according to boozyburbs.com, it appears Bischoff’s is making a comeback in Teaneck.

They opened again on Memorial Day and the plan is to remain open till Labor Day.

They’ll be serving their ice cream with food from Rony’s Rockin’ Grill in Bergenfield

After having earned numerous accolades and spots on various “best Ice cream” lists, just in time for summer, Bischoff’s is back.

It was a golden age in NYC when Bischoff’s ice cream first opened its doors. It was the late 1800s when things were fancy schmancy and people got dressed up to go out for ice cream. Not to mention the egg creams at the old-fashioned soda fountain.

Albert Bischoff started the business we know as Bischoff’s Ice Cream more than four generations ago, passing the business down through his daughters.

The first shop opened near the Hippodrome Theater in New York City in the late 1800s before relocating in 1934 to Teaneck, according to the company’s website.

And now it’s one of the places people drive to Bergen County to visit from everywhere.

Bischoff’s is located at 468 Cedar Lane in Teaneck.

THE DEFINITIVE LIST OF THE SWEETEST ICE CREAM PARLORS IN MONMOUTH AND OCEAN COUNTIES

The 6 best ice cream places in NJ

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom