Legendary LBI staple Chicken or the Egg announces second location

For those of you who have enjoyed eating at famous LBI eatery The Chicken or the Egg, we just got some great news.

The owners are opening a second location in the Renaissance Square on Route 70 in Marlton.

The Evesham Twp. planning board announced approval for the restaurant last week and fans of the original Beach Haven location on Long Beach Island can't wait.

It looks like the place will have outdoor seating for over 200, with a lounge area, fire pits and a space for live performances. The location is the site of the former K-Mart, which is now home to a massive, modern apartment complex, shops, medical and business offices and other planned restaurants.

The original Chicken or the Egg, or Chegg as the regulars call it, is open 24 hours in the summer and is known for its "breakfast all day" menu along with other favorites like their wings, nachos, sandwiches, etc.

Perhaps they can have the same kind of success another shore start-up has had since going inland a few years ago. That being Turning Point which is open for breakfast and lunch only, but is always swamped with customers and has locations all over The Garden State.

The restaurant group behind The Chicken and the Egg project is LaScala Restaurant Group which owns and operates several eateries in Philadelphia and South Jersey. They're really good at what they do, and with their expertise along with Chegg's stellar reputation, this location is sure to be a local favorite. It's doubtful it would be open this summer, but hopefully if all goes well, you can try this shore favorite a little closer to home sometime soon!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.