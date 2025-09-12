Let's be clear, cheesesteaks are among my favorite foods.

Yes, I've written for years about some outstanding places across the Garden State where you can get some of Jersey's finest meat, onion, cheese combinations.

That said, I'm a huge leftover guy and any cut of steak can be repurposed to a cheesesteak. The trick is to cut up the leftover steak right out of the fridge before reheating.

Here's a simple process to follow

1. If you have a roll or even slices of bread, make sure you either toast lightly or slice the roll and place under the broiler for a bit.

2. Heat a pan with a little bit of algae oil or tallow

3. Add sliced onions (I think Vidalia works best) to the heated fat and cover. Add a little salt and cracked pepper.

4. Once the onions soften and start to brown slightly. Add your chopped steak.

5. Cover and let the steak begin to brown.

6. Mix the steak and onions and once you get a decent brown on a few sides, add a little more kosher salt and cracked pepper.

7. Add sliced cheese (I mixed cheddar, Cooper sharp and fresh mozzarella) cover the pan.

8. Once the cheese is melted, slide the mixture onto the bread.

Then it's time to throw in some hot peppers, pickles and maybe a little ketchup.

Enjoy!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

