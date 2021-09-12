LBI deals with bridge, Route 72 closure Sunday amid police probe

UPDATE: 12 p.m.: As of noon, the closure was over and the bridge reopened for traffic, Stafford Police announced.

Long Beach Island visitors were briefly stuck in place Sunday morning, as a police investigation spurred the closure of Route 72 — the only route on and off the island.

Stafford Township Police announced the closure in both directions just before 11 a.m., as did police in Harvey Cedars and Long Beach Township.

No further details were initially publicly confirmed about the investigation, itself, though there was social media speculation about the cause.

The closure of the Manahawkin Bay Bridge did not take long to impact local businesses, as Panzone's LBI posted it was forced to delay opening for Sunday amid the disruption.

Stafford Township Police had received a call just before 10:30 a.m. reporting a "suspicious bag under the Rt. 72 East Causeway Bridge, near Morris Boulevard," according to an update from police at noon.

State Police assisted and the bag was deemed "safe and non-threatening".

The Route 72 Causeway in Ocean County connects Long Beach Island with the mainland, carrying traffic between Stafford Township and Ship Bottom on LBI, along the Manahawkin Bay Bridge and three trestle bridges, as described by state transportation officials.

See 20 Ways America Has Changed Since 9/11 For those of us who lived through 9/11, the day’s events will forever be emblazoned on our consciousnesses, a terrible tragedy we can’t, and won’t, forget. Now, two decades on, Stacker reflects back on the events of 9/11 and many of the ways the world has changed since then. Using information from news reports, government sources, and research centers, this is a list of 20 aspects of American life that were forever altered by the events of that day. From language to air travel to our handling of immigration and foreign policy, read on to see just how much life in the United States was affected by 9/11.

Incredible, heartbreaking images of Ida's damage in New Jersey In just a few hours the remnants from Ida spawned three tornadoes, dropped between 8 and 10 inches of rain, left over two dozen people dead and plunged thousands into darkness.