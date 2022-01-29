Lays releases Super Bowl commercial teaser with New Jersey native Paul Rudd

The 52nd Super Bowl is just two weeks away, and you know what that means... It's time to start getting excited about the commercials!

As someone who doesn't give a hoot about sports, the commercials are far and away the highlight of Super Bowl Sunday, so to hear that one will star a Jersey native definitely perked my ears up.

Especially when that New Jersey native is Passaic's own Paul Rudd AKA People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for last year.

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

On Thursday, Lay's released a teaser for their Super Bowl ad, and for anyone thinking "we do teasers for commercials now?" Apparently, the answer is "yes," and the oddity of that is pointed out by Rudd's costar in the teaser and frequent collaborator, Seth Rogen.

The teaser shows the two actors on the set of the soon to be aired commercial in a car, with cameras and boom mics visible.

We're teasing commercials now? That's a thing?

"Yeah, like a movie trailer," Rudd responds.

The teaser ends with the date of the Super Bowl for anyone clamoring for the end result of what this Lays commercial will be.

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen have worked together many times on films such as "Knocked Up," "This is the End," "Anchorman," and "Sausage Party."

Super Bowl LVI will air on NBC Sunday, Feb. 13 starting at 6:30 p.m. The halftime show will star Snoop Dog, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

