The sexiest man alive is from New Jersey

No ladies, it’s not Jon Bon Jovi. And it’s definitely not Uncle Floyd, Danny Devito, or Jack Nicholson.

But it is an older guy. Among the original Gen-Xers — 52 to be exact.

Paul Rudd was just named the Sexiest Man Alice by People magazine. Is it any wonder? Even Paul Rudd himself doesn’t quite know how to account for his bizarre genetic fountain of youth.

He hit 35 one day and never got a day older. Does anybody remember the public service announcement he did about masks during the pandemic where he was basically playing the part of a millennial as a gag?

His wife Julie Yaeger, a year older, was stupefied, according to Rudd, upon hearing the news that he was named Sexiest Man Alive 2021.

“But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said ‘Oh, they got it right.’ And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what’s she going to say?”

I can just hear this conversation happening and it warms my cynical heart.

As for Rudd, he joked that he’s pricing business cards with the title.

So you know there’s always a New Jersey connection. Paul Rudd is a Jersey guy. He spent his first 10 years here having been born in Passaic and growing up in North Jersey. After that, his dad’s job with Trans World Airlines moved the family to Overland Park, Kansas. We won’t hold it against him. Once a Jersey boy always a Jersey boy.

New Jersey is on quite the Sexiest Man Alive run with People last year selecting Michael B. Jordan from Newark.

You can look for Paul Rudd in the long-delayed upcoming movie “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” Here’s a clip of his work.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

