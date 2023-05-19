Ahh… Relax and be calm: Best lavender farms in New Jersey

💜 Here is a list of the 9 best lavender farms in New Jersey

Lavender. Ahhh….Immediately after inhaling that fresh, floral fragrance, you can’t help but feel more relaxed and calm.

Whether lavender is fresh, dried, or diffused in oil, the bright purple therapeutic herb has been known to help improve sleep, and relieve anxiety.

Lucky for us, there are several lavender farms in New Jersey where you can pick your own fresh bouquet to make your own potpourri or oil at home.

Lavender season in New Jersey is short. It usually kicks off in mid-June and lasts through mid-July with only about three to four weeks of fresh, fragrant blooms.

Here are 10 lavender farms to visit in NJ this summer:

Princeton Lavender Farm

Princeton Lavender Farm

3741 Lawrenceville Rd, Princeton

Open Mon-Wed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thurs-Fri from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and weekends from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Princeton Lavender grows and sells five varieties of lavender: Big Time Blue, Phenomenal, Sensational, Melissa and Hidcote which were developed for the Northeast climate and do much better here than French and Spanish lavenders which don’t like humidity.

Quart-sized plants are $12. They are $10 each when buying 10 or more.

Touring the farm is a $5 admission for ages 3 and older. Check in at the farm stand first before walking in the lavender field, visiting the animals, taking photos or having a picnic. Animal feed can be purchased for hand feeding.

Be sure to visit the shop. Princeton Lavender offers unique products like lavender pillows, lavender beeswax skin cream, candles, honey and more.

The owners made their first simple lavender syrup in June 2020 and soon after developed recipes for Cold Brew Lavender coffee, and lavender lemonade.

Allaire Lavender Farm

Allaire Lavender Farm

https://www.allairelavenderfarm.com/

2650 Allaire Rd, Wall Township

In partnership with Princeton Lavender (see above), Allaire Lavender Farm was founded in 2016 by Princeton Lavender owner’s two adult children, with a similar goal of combining a beautiful, fragrant lavender field with a friendly assortment of farm animals.

Allaire Lavender also sells the same five varieties of lavender as the Princeton farm.

Quart-sized plants are $12 and $10 each when buying 10 or more. Gallon-sized plants cost $22 and $20 when buying 10 or more.

You can also purchase lavender sachets, bundles, and honey soaps, as well as other freshly-scented products on the farm.

Admission is $5 per person 3 years old and over. Bring the family and friends, enjoy the lavender, hand feed the alpaca and chickens, and even mingle with them. They are very friendly!

Mad Lavender Farm

Mad Lavender Farm

452 County Rd 579, Milford

Open May through October: Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Get back to nature at this pick-your-own lavender farm in Alexandria Township.

This was once a pick-your-own raspberry farm but the crop was destroyed due to the ever-increasing deer population. In their search for a deer-resistant crop, the family discovered lavender and they are now lavender farmers at Mad Lavender.

There is no admission to visit the farm, but there are various fees for the workshops.

There are seven varieties of lavender on the farm. They even offer a variety of workshops such as oil installation, herbology and pick-your-own. No one is permitted to pick their own lavender without taking a mini workshop.

Plus, there is goat yoga and other yoga classes to enjoy. Appointments and reservations must be made.

Orchard View Lavender Farm

Orchard View Lavender Farm

101 Karrville Rd, Port Murray

Open Fri-Sun from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $5 (cash only). Children 10 and under are free.

Orchard View Lavender Farm allows you to get swept away in a sea of tranquility as the heavenly scent of lavender wafts through the air and just melts away the stress of everyday life.

This is a private residence but guests are welcome to share in the beauty of the herb.

Visitors are welcome to bring a blanket and picnic basket, and find a quiet spot on the property to enjoy the peace and tranquility.

There are two types of lavender grown on the farm: English and French.

The farm offers both fresh and dry lavender, a variety of homemade lavender products like teas, oils, honey, bath and body products and more. Plus, enjoy lavender ice cream and baked goods while supplies last.

Pleasant Valley Lavender Farm

Pleasant Valley Lavender Farm

288 Pleasant Valley Rd, Morganville

U-pick starts in June at Pleasant Valley Lavender Farm from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. but it’s best to check the website for more up-to-date info and times.

There are morning and afternoon picking time slots. Reservations must be made and it’s for one-hour picking.

The ticket price is per car. The $21.35 (tax included) admission includes your car and all passengers. It also includes one large lavender bouquet.

You may purchase additional bouquets. A small bouquet is $7 and a large bouquet is $12. The farm will supply scissors and baskets.

The best bloom is at the end of June and in early July.

Pick up some cool lavender products in the shop including dried lavender sachets, lavender sugar, bath products, cookbooks, and more.

Happy Day Farm

Happy Day Farm

106 Iron Ore Rd, Manalapan

Open June 10 to July 16 (Closed Monday and Tuesday) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. most days (until 7 p.m. some days) Please check the calendar.

Admission: $15 per person. Children 1 and under are free.

Lavender bunches cost $8 each (cash only).

Only one variety of lavender is grown on Happy Day Farm. It’s called Phenomenal.

Spend the day wandering through the lavender fields, picking them and breathing in the fresh, relaxing aroma.

Freshly squeezed lemonade and shaved ices are available for purchase. Feel free to feed the goats and chickens, too.

Hidden Spring Lavender Farm

Hidden Spring Lavender Farm

890 Belle Mead-Blawenburg Rd, Skillman

Open Saturdays and Sundays during business hours only

A husband and wife team solely run Hidden Spring Lavender Farm. For 15 years they have planted a variety of lavender types (15 to be exact) to suit many individuals.

The farm offers lavender for bouquets, buds, oils and culinary needs. All products are made with 100% pure lavender essential oil and the lavender is all grown on the farm.

Hidden Spring is also known for its original Buena Bears. They are soft and plush and named after the lavender that fills their tummy (Buena Vista).

Lavender lotions, creams, sachets, pillows, soaps, and more can be found in the shop.

After picking up some lavender, think about taking an alpaca for a walk.

Alpacas that roam the farm are available to be taken on 15 minute walks around the property. You’ll love their sweet personalities. You’ll learn how to handle the alpaca on a walk.

Reservations are required. It’s one reservation per one person. Cost is $20. Feel free to take lots of pictures.

Heartstone Hill Lavender Farm

Heartstone Hill Lavender Farm

71 Marlboro Rd, Bridgeton

Open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Heartstone Hill Lavender farm is an organic and naturally growing lavender farm. No chemicals are used on the farm or in their products.

Feel free to admire the blooms and shop for everything lavender including the newest lavender extra virgin olive oil and lavender balsamic vinegar.

They also have a lavender skincare line including a lavender sugar scrub for a relaxing shower experience.

Field and Flock Lavender Farm

Field and Flock Lavender Farm

264 Williams Rd, Woodstown

Open Saturday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Then, June through August, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday hours begin June 23.

Field and Flock Lavender Farm opened to the public in June 2022. Come stroll the lavender fields, explore the shop, or just sit and enjoy the grounds. If you visit during the harvest, you can watch the staff distill and learn about the lavender process.

There are currently three fields of lavender with 1,500 plants total. The farm grows seven lavender varieties: Grosso, Sensational, Maillette, Edelweiss, Hidcote Blue, Folgate, and Royal Velvet.

A fourth field is being planted.

The lavender farm is also home to a variety of animals. The large animals are kept in the same field and are friendly so be sure to wave to them on your way to the lavender plants!

Other New Jersey lavender fields:

There were two other popular lavender fields in New Jersey. One was Serenity Farms in Robbinsville which closed (their last season was in 2022) and Greenwich Lavender Farm in Greenwich, which is temporarily closed. There is no word when or if it is reopening.

So, when you plan your pick-your-own farm adventures this summer, definitely pick your fruits and veggies, but be sure to visit a lavender farm in New Jersey and bring a relaxing piece of nature home with you.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

