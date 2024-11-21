Last weekend’s Telsa crash is an ominous warning (Opinion)

Two teenage girls were involved in a crash with a Tesla that plunged into the Raritan River last Saturday night in Peapack and Gladstone. T

he vehicle ended up in the north branch of the Raritan after crashing through a guardrail.

Fortunately, the two girls escaped the vehicle with only minor injuries. The two 17-year-olds were already out of the vehicle when help arrived.

The driver was trying to avoid a deer that darted in front of the vehicle, and she lost control. The ominous part of the story is that the guardrail didn't hold the Tesla Model X, a relatively smaller car.

This may become a common occurrence with all EVs due to their excessive weight, according to safety experts.

Repeated crash tests show similar frightening results.

As much as we might love Tesla's they have the highest fatal crash rate according to published reports.

Don't forget we live in a state where the Governor wants all cars sold here in New Jersey to be EVs in ten years.

Last July, Murphy announced that by 2035, ALL new cars sold in New Jersey must be EVs.

It's not realistic, even according to leaders in his own party.

It's just another example of the unintended consequences of allegedly good intentions of overreaching government morons who think they know better and want to rule our lives rather than govern responsibly.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

