BRIDGETON — With two men already sentenced, another two individuals were convicted Wednesday in connection to the killing of a 9-year-old girl when a stray bullet ripped through her bedroom wall in the summer of 2018.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said in a release Thursday that Michael Elliot, 29, and Zahmere McKoy, 23, both of Bridgeton, were each found guilty of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and second-degree reckless manslaughter.

Elliot and McKoy were charged along with Leroy Frazier and Charles Gamble in the July 17, 2018 death of Jennifer Trejo, of Church Street in Bridgeton.

Get our free mobile app

State prison terms of up to 30 years could await both Elliot and McKoy.

The most severe charges, and sentence, were doled out to Frazier — also a Bridgeton resident, as is Gamble. Frazier was convicted in early 2020 of aggravated manslaughter, conspiracy to commit murder, and attempted murder, and sentenced to 42 years in prison.

Gamble pleaded guilty that summer to first-degree aggravated manslaughter and received a 15-year prison sentence.

Sentencing dates for Elliot and McKoy have not yet been set.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How is it still standing? Look inside the oldest home for sale in NJ New Jersey's oldest house is located on Gloucester County and dates back to the 1600's

10 years later — Sandy makes landfall in New Jersey