The long anticipated and oft-delayed opening of the Corrado’s Market in Brick is going to be delayed even longer, if not scrapped altogether.

According to the Asbury Park Press, there is a notice on the door of the building where Corrado’s was going stating, "the tenants of this rental premises have been evicted and the landlord has been placed in full possession thereof."

It’s another setback for the planned store which was first announced in 2019 for a 2020 opening (the Carrado’s website still shows that they are “looking forward to our 2020 opening”) for the Brick store. COVID was the reason for the first delay. Other delays followed, primarily supply chain issues causing problems with getting items like industrial sized equipment and refrigerators.

Plans continued to move forward, however; Brick ShoreBeat reports that Carrado’s spent $575,000 for a liquor license, as their other stores are known for their wine selection.

Another issue is that the landlord, Brixmor, sued Corrado’s in civil court for allegedly defaulting on their lease to the tune of $841,099. The Press says that both parties agreed to drop the suit.

The company currently operates stores in Clifton, Denville, Fairfield, Hawthorne, North Arlington, and Wayne. The Brick market was to be their first in Ocean County.

Brick officials have previously said that one of the most frequently asked questions they get is when the Corrado’s planned (along with when is the Royal Farms is going to open. The answer to that question remains, “who knows?”

