A heavily traveled bridge was closed Wednesday morning for unplanned emergency repairs expected to last for six weeks.

The Landing Lane Bridge, which crosses the Raritan River between Easton Avenue in Franklin and River Road in Piscataway, is in need of repair to the bridge's superstructure and deck, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The bridge is an alternative to Route 18 over the river to be closed for 6 weeks and picks up a lot of traffic during Rutgers University home football games.

The bridge meets River Road in front of the Scarlet Knight's SHI Stadium. Rutgers' first game of the season is Sept. 2 hosting Temple.

Motorists traveling on Landing Lane in New Brunswick wishing to cross the river to Piscataway will be directed to turn right onto George Street. From there drivers will:

Continue on George Street, which becomes College Avenue

Turn left onto Bishop Place

Turn left onto George Street

Turn right onto the ramp to Route 18 northbound

Keep left to merge onto Route 18 northbound and cross the river

Keep right and take the ramp to River Road/Piscataway/Highland Park

Motorists traveling on River Road wishing to cross the river to New Brunswick will be directed to take the ramp onto Route 18 southbound.

Merge onto Route 18 southbound and cross the river

Keep right and take the ramp towards Route 27 southbound/George Street/New Brunswick/College Ave Campus

Turn right at the end of the ramp onto Huntington Street

Turn right onto College Avenue

Continue on College Avenue, which becomes George Street, back to Landing Lane

The DOT announced plans in 2019 to replace the bridge in June 2022, according to a MyCentralJersey.com report. The bridge was originally built in 1895 and replaced in 1995.

Berkshire Valley Road railroad trestle after being struck by a truck (Morris County)

Berkshire Valley Road, Roxbury, N.J.

Berkshire Valley Road in the Kenvil section of Roxbury will remain closed between Hercules Road and North Dell Avenue after a truck hit the Chester Branch Railroad trestle on Tuesday morning, according to Morris County Government.

The crash heavily damaged steel beams under the trestle which needs to be replaced. The trestle will also be closed to trains during the project which could take up to four weeks.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [

Questions to ask to see if someone’s REALLY from New Jersey