We get it. You don’t want coronavirus to spread in your town. But what’s scarier this Halloween—witches and haunted houses or Coronavirus? If hear one more town in New Jersey fear-mongering their way into Halloween, I’m gonna scream. And not a Halloween scream, a stop-the-insanity scream. If a town and its elders are so darn scared of being infected with coronavirus by a bunch of five-year-olds dressed up like ghosts and witches, why don’t they just cancel Halloween instead of publicizing a bunch of over obvious rules for their town to follow?

It’s Lambertville’s turn. Not to cancel Halloween, but to discourage it. Which may as well cancel it. Meaning, Lambertville, along with their local police force, are trying to discourage you from actually trick-or-treating, but then they put up a list of rules about what to do if you DO end up trick-or-treating . And we’ve heard it all one million times before!

According to an article on NJ.com, Lambertville is warning people to “trick or treat at their own risk.” Well, isn’t that what people do every year? We’re always braving the wilds of New Jersey suburbia despite all of the dangers out there like razor blades in apples and molesters behind doors. Trick-or-treating is ALWAYS at our own risk. Duh.

Besides the usual directives of mask wearing and social distancing, Lambertville also warns to keep the candy six feet from your front door so kids don’t have to get too close to get to it. YEAH WE GET IT, ALREADY! The only thing they haven’t explained is whether or not a plastic Dracula mask is enough of a barrier. Or do you have to put a mask OVER the mask?

Here’s the bottom line when it comes to Halloween this year. If you’re that afraid that you or your kids are going to contract coronavirus, rather than completely ruin the fun by having everybody mask up over their costumes and get everyone paranoid about trick or treating, how about just skip it this year?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.