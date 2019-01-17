Lakewood woman killed, husband hurt in Rt. 9 crash in Freehold

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP— A 76-year-old Lakewood woman died and her husband was critically injured in a three-car crash Wednesday afternoon .

Patricia Limone was pronounced dead at CentraState Medical Center. James Limone, 78, remains in critical condition at Jersey Shore Medical University Medical Center, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said Thursday.

The accident happened just before 1 p.m. at the intersection where East Freehold and Craig roads meet the highway.

Derrick Gyengo, 33, of the Laurence Harbor section of Old Bridge, was driving a Honda Accord northbound on Route 9 when he collided with a Lexus driven by John Scranton Jr. The 59-year-old Howell resident had been making a left turn from East Freehold Road onto the southbound lanes of 9. Gyengo’s car then crashed into a Toyota Camry driven by Patricia Limone.

Limone, with her husband as a front passenger, had been driving westbound across Route 9 from East Freehold Road to Craig Road.

The other drivers were not injured.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to help the investigation can contact the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443, or Freehold police at 732-294-5142.

No charges or summons had been filed Thursday afternoon.

