Lakewood rabbi molested teen who was sex abuse victim, lawsuit says

LAKEWOOD — The principal of Hebrew studies at Toras Zev has been named in a lawsuit in Brooklyn alleging child sexual abuse on a 13-year old boy.

Rabbi Joel Falk, 74, is accused of fondling a former student's genitals while he was teaching at Yeshiva Torah Temimah in Brooklyn back in 1980, according to the New York Post.

The lawsuit, filed under New York’s Child Victims Act, was presented by one of the rabbi's former students, 52-year old Baruch Sandhaus, who said that Falk “would inappropriately touch” his penis at the beginning of the ninth grade, the Post sites from the lawsuit.

Sandhaus says that back in 1980, he confided in Rabbi Falk about being abused by fellow Rabbi Joel Kolko in elementary school and after some counseling the former student alleges that Rabbi Falk molested him as well.

He told the New York Post that after it happened, he told the Midwood yeshiva but a dean reportedly warned the family to keep quiet about the allegations or he “could not guarantee the safety” of the boy and his siblings.

Falk, who still lives in Brooklyn, served at the yeshiva as a Rabbi and principal until 1989 but was never charged with a crime, instead accepted a plea to child endangerment where he didn't have to admit to any sexual wrongdoing nor register as a sex offender, according to the New York Post.

Sandhaus told the Post that he is horrified that Falk is still working with boys.

“It is devastating for me to hear that Falk is still working at a yeshiva. This man should not be around kids. I don’t want any children to suffer the way I did,” Sandhaus told The Post.

Rabbi Joel Falk and Cheder Toras Zev have not returned a request for comment by WOBM News on the lawsuit and sexual abuse allegations.

