‘Mission: Impossible’-style caper at NJ warehouse: $4M Apple products stolen

🚨Thieves cut a hole into the roof lowered a ladder to get inside the building

🚨$4 million worth of Apple products were stolen

🚨A van filled with merchandise was also taken

LAKEWOOD — Burglars entered a distribution center from the roof to steal $4 million worth of Apple products.

Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said that burglars lowered a ladder through a hole cut into the roof of the CloseoutNJ facility inside Excel Park, an industrial area on Prospect Street.

Once inside, they disabled the security system and stole devices and products. The thieves also stole a company van that was filled with electronics. It was later recovered in Newark.

The business estimates the loss at $4 million.

Office ransacked

The owners of the business told The Lakewood Scoop, which was first to report on the robbery, that computers used by the business were smashed, security cameras were disarmed and they ransacked the entire facility.

Images of the thieves show they were not wearing masks, a spokesperson told the Asbury Park Press. No arrests have been made as of Friday morning.

According to its Linkedin profile the company, also known as CNJ Distributors, imports and exports products to over 35 countries.

Staffordsmith asked anyone with information about the robbery to call 732-363-0200.

