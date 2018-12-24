Lakewood man wins $1,000,000 off a $5 bet

ATLANTIC CITY — Merry Christmas, indeed.

A player from Lakewood identified only as "Harold M." won $1,000,000 off a $5 at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Saturday, according to the casino.

Harold had put down $5 for the "bonus bet" on a game, and hit a six-card Royal Straight Flush of Diamonds, the Borgata said. Three Card Poker

NBC 10 reports Harold was dealt the 10, queen and ace of diamonds . The dealer's hand was the 9, jack and king of diamonds, the report said.

"This is the first time this bet has hit at Borgata and experts at wizardofodds.com confirm that the odds of hitting the six card Bonus Royal Flush are 1 in 20,348,320," the Borgata said.

This fall, a North Jersey woman turned a $10 slot machine bet into $2.4 million on her first spin on a Wheel of Fortune Double Sapphire Gold Spin game.

