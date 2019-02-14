FORT LEE — A Lakewood man whose real estate office was three minutes away from a supermarket where he approached a 16-year-old girl on at least five occasions was charged with stalking on Wednesday.

Fort Lee Police said Chayim Shvarzblat, a.k.a. Michael Shvarzblat, 32, of Lakewood approached the teenager at the Acme supermarket on Hoyt Avenue between Jan. 7 and Feb. 5, according to a statement obtained by the Patch of Fort Lee . The supermarket is located next to Fort Lee High School.

During the first incident involving Shvarzblat on Jan. 7, police said he drove up to the teen and said, "Hey sexy, do you want a cigarette?" She ignored him and returned to school. He allegedly asked the same question during their next encounters until Jan. 22, when he followed her into the store.

The girl spotted Shvarzblat's car parked near the Acme on Feb. 4 and called police. Police took Shvarzblat into custody the next day, according to the report.

Shvarzblat is an assistant vice president at Walker & Dunlop, a real estate office in Englewood Cliffs. His bio on the company website indicates he was responsible for $100 million in transactions. The office is a three-minute drive from the Acme.

The Daily Voice of Northern Valley was the first to report this information.

Shvarzblat is due in court on March 12.

