🚨 Smoke was pouring out the back of a garbage truck

🚨 The driver pulled over and alerted the utility about the truck

🚨 Investigators were grateful a judge stepped on

LAKEWOOD — A large number of lithium-ion batteries exploded in the back of a garbage truck, causing smoke to pour out while on its rounds Wednesday morning.

The driver of the truck pulled over into a parking lot on Ocean Aveune in Lakewood and dumped out its load and found dozens of the batteries, Fire Chief John Yahr said. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire.

While still wearing their gear in the 90-degree heat and humidity, firefighters had to kneel down and disassemble the remains of the battery pack it into a container for proper disposal.

Proper ways to dispose of lithium ion batteries Proper ways to dispose of lithium ion batteries (Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority) loading...

Proper disposal?

Lithuium ion batteries are used to power automobiles, lawn equipment as well as smaller devices like cell phones and laptops.

The difference between a regular battery and a lithium battery is the amount of energy and capacity in a smaller size. There's a chemical reaction called thermal runaway that creates a lot more energy than a traditional battery. There is also the risk of a battery reigniting if the energy isn't discharged.

ALSO READ: Unraveling a church scandal in Middletown as funds go missing

Load dumped from a garbage truck in Lakewood after a fire sparked by lithoum-ion batteries 8/13/25 Load dumped from a garbage truck in Lakewood after a fire sparked by lithoum-ion batteries 8/13/25 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

8 reasons to visit Fox Hollow Vineyards, Holmdel's hidden gem Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson