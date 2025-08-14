Will this happen more in NJ? Garbage trucks exploding in fire
LAKEWOOD — A large number of lithium-ion batteries exploded in the back of a garbage truck, causing smoke to pour out while on its rounds Wednesday morning.
The driver of the truck pulled over into a parking lot on Ocean Aveune in Lakewood and dumped out its load and found dozens of the batteries, Fire Chief John Yahr said. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire.
While still wearing their gear in the 90-degree heat and humidity, firefighters had to kneel down and disassemble the remains of the battery pack it into a container for proper disposal.
Lithuium ion batteries are used to power automobiles, lawn equipment as well as smaller devices like cell phones and laptops.
The difference between a regular battery and a lithium battery is the amount of energy and capacity in a smaller size. There's a chemical reaction called thermal runaway that creates a lot more energy than a traditional battery. There is also the risk of a battery reigniting if the energy isn't discharged.
