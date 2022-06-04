Lakefront dinner views at Water & Wine in Watchung, NJ

Last weekend my boyfriend and I went out for a celebratory dinner to a lovely restaurant in Watchung — Water & Wine.

It’s an upscale restaurant with an Italian and American menu. The menu has a large variety of options that would suit anyone's taste buds. I had heard a lot of great things about the restaurant and it had great reviews online.

When we arrived we were seating at a window table with a gorgeous view looking out onto Lake Watchung.

View from Water & Wine, Photo by Jordan Jansson

My boyfriend ordered a delicious appetizer, a warm fresh mozzarella "Involtini". Which was prosciutto, panko encrusted roasted pepper, plum tomato sauce, and balsamic.

Warm Fresh Mozzarella "Involtini" from Water & Wine, Photo by Jordan Jansson

For our main courses I had the lamb chops, which I got too excited to eat and forgot to take a picture of, but they were delicious. It was served with broccoli rabe and fingerling potatoes. My boyfriend had tagliatelle pescatore, which was shrimp, lobster, crabmeat, sea scallops, roasted garlic, plum tomato sauce. As you can see in picture it was a huge portion.

Tagliatelle Pescatore from Water & Wine, Photo by Jordan Jansson

We had a great experience at Water & Wine, if you are looking for a nice place for a celebratory dinner, consider checking it out. They are located at 141 Sterling Road, Watchung, NJ 07069.

