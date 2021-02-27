Lady Gaga’s Stolen Dogs Recovered, Gunman Remains Unidentified

After being kidnapped by armed thieves earlier this week, Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, have been safely recovered, Los Angeles police confirmed to Associated Press.

At around 6 PM on Friday (Feb. 26), a woman delivered the dogs to the LAPD's Olympic Community Police Station, confirmed Capt. Jonathan Tippet, commanding officer of the Robbery-Homicide Division.

On Wednesday (Feb. 24), dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot while walking the pop star's pups in Hollywood. Per a video of the situation, two men appeared to jump out of a white sedan before one pulled out a gun and fired a shot as the other ran away with two of Gaga's three dogs. The singer's third dog escaped and was reunited with her team.

After the dogs were recovered, representatives and detectives for Lady Gaga went to the station and confirmed they were hers, per Tippet. Gaga is currently in Rome, Italy, where she's shooting a film.

"My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago," wrote the Chromatica singer in an Instagram post on Friday. "My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return."

"Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us. Or, if you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same," she continued. "I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You're forever a hero."

The woman who returned the dogs was seemingly "uninvolved and unassociated" with the attack, noted Tippet. The LAPD rep added that he does not know if the woman will receive the $500,000 reward as the police are not involved with it.

In a video of the attack, Fischer can be heard saying he was shot in the chest. Per Tippet, though still hospitalized, he is set to safely recover from the injuries. The investigation is still ongoing to locate and identify the gunman.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Gaga's father Joe Germanotta said, "We pray that the dogs are safe and that they don't experience any harm, and we thank God that Ryan is going to be OK ... We hope that we get through this and everyone can put this behind them."

"It's unfortunate that these guys are down on their luck and they needed money, but to shoot someone for dogs is really a disgusting act," added Germanotta. "The entire family is keeping in touch."