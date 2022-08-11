Lady Gaga will be in New Jersey tonight

The big event is finally here! Lady Gaga is finally bringing her Chromatica Ball to New Jersey (though it's also billed as Lady Gaga's New York concert).

The Chromatica Ball hits the New York region, when it comes to the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, on Thursday, August 11.

From setlists to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of everything you need to know ahead of the show.

What Time Is Lady Gaga's New Jersey Concert?

AT&T TV Super Saturday Night - Inside/Atmosphere Getty Images for AT&T loading...

The "event" begins at 7:30 p.m., according to avenue officials.

Is There An Opening Act for the Lady Gaga Concert in New York

The concert does not officially list an opening act for the show. But it's likely there will be live music and bumping energy ahead of the show.

Having said that, you never know which special guests may show up for a concert in New York / New Jersey.

What Time Will Lady Gaga Perform in New York / East Rutherford, NJ

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast Getty Images for The Recording Academy loading...

Based on our best guesstimates, we think that Gaga will take to the stage around 9:10 p.m. This is based on the stage time for her previous shows on this tour.

However, we advise that you're in seats earlier. External factors can put an artist on stage earlier than anticipated (if there's inclement weather or anything). Plus, at a crowded stadium show, there are sure to be delays as you enter the complex. So give yourself PLENTY of time.

Having said that, if you're like me, you want to be prepared for a concert. We've got a look at the expected setlist and more here.

Are Tickets Still Available for Lady Gaga's New York Concert? How Can I get Last-minute Gaga Tickets in East Rutherford, NJ? Are Upgrades available?

There are a VERY LIMITED number of tickets left for the show (primarily in the 100 levels for about $350 + fees).

Yes, resale tickets are still available for the show through verified sites for the Lady Gaga concert in New York. So we suggest checking reputable sites like Ticketmaster.com for the latest ticket availability.

Click here to view more info about what's available right now. Sometimes extra tickets are dropped at the last second (on the day of the show). So keep checking if you want to buy tickets.

As for winning free tickets to the Lady Gaga concert in New York, we can't help. Unfortunately, we don't have any extra tickets to give out for Thursday's Lady Gaga show, BUT make sure you have the PST app so you never miss a show, by the way! Like right now you can win tickets to the Made in America Music Festival on our station app.

How Much Does Parking Cost for the Lady Gaga New York Concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ?

The parking lots at the venue open at 2:30 p.m. They charge $40 per car. Both Credit and cash are accepted at the entry plaza.

If you're picking up or dropping off for the concert, you should do that on the roadway between Lots D and E.

Is Tailgating Allowed for the Lady Gaga New York Concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ?

Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony Getty Images loading...

Tailgating is allowed, but there are restrictions on the size of tents and canopies (they should not exceed 8 by 8 feet). You may only use one space. Plus, officials ask that you keep all chairs, coolers, etc within that space.

This is enforced at the venue. We've seen their tailgate patrol driving around before.

You can read more about their tailgating policy here.

How Do I Get to the Lady Gaga Concert in New York at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ?

Taking mass transit is strongly advised for this concert if you're coming from New York City to East Rutherford.

Round trip service is available between the MetLife stadium and Secaucus Junction starting at 4:53 p.m. The last train from MetLife Stadium to Secaucus Junction will NOT depart any earlier than 1 a.m.

By the way, you can speed up the process at the train station by downloading the NJ Transit Mobile App. You'll be SO thankful you did!

Check additional train information on the NJ Transit website.

Where Do I Get An Uber at MetLife Stadium?

The designated rideshare (Uber or Lyft) pick-up and drop-off location is in Lot E. Keep in mind that after the show, you may wait over an hour for a ride, and surge pricing will DEFINITELY be in effect. An Uber ride from the Meadowlands back to Manhattan could easily exceed $100.

What Is the Bag Policy for Lady Gaga's New York Concert? Can I bring a Purse to the Lady Gaga Concert in New Jersey?

Lady Gaga Presents "artRave" - Inside Getty Images for 42 West loading...

All bags must be CLEAR (plastic or vinyl). They cannot exceed 12 inches x 6 inches x 12 inches. OR you may have a one-gallon clear, plastic freezer bag (Ziploc or similar)

Small clutch purses or wallets are allowed, but they must not be larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches with or without a strap or handle.

You can check a bag inside for $5 per bag.

What Can I Bring Into the Stadium for the Lady Gaga Concert at MetLife Stadium?

You may bring in the following items: hand sanitizer, reusable (empty) water bottles, food (in a clear plastic bag), and factory-sealed water or soft drinks that are 20 oz or less in size. You can view a complete list of allowed items here.

If you're headed to the show, have a GREAT TIME!