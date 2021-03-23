Krispy Kreme giving free doughnut daily if you vaccinate

You may not get vaccinated against COVID-19 to help achieve herd immunity and get the country back to normal. So how about getting vaccinated for a free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day for the rest of the year?

Believe it or not this promotion is actually going on at the famous doughnut chain. In a press release the company says, “We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them.”

So someone thought, hey, maybe free doughnuts would do the trick. I mean what’s the ‘public good’ matter after only half a million Americans have died from this virus? But a doughnut? Now THAT’S incentive. Am I right?

So beginning immediately anyone who shows their valid COVID-19 vaccination card at any Krispy Kreme location in the United States can get a free Original Glazed doughnut. And not just once. Every single day of the year for the rest of 2021.

Obviously this is a promotion to get foot traffic in their shops and I have nothing against business. I hope it works well for them. But also obvious is that they hope to sell each person something along with each free doughnut. It’s a gimmick that isn’t likely to get anyone onboard for a vaccine who wouldn’t have been already. Yet it plays like they’re being a good corporate citizen. Well played, Krispy Kreme, well played.

To find a Krispy Kreme location near you in New Jersey go here.

