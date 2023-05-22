NJ Class of 2023: Grab your free doughnuts this Wednesday only

🍩 Any NJ high school or college senior can score a free dozen doughnuts

🍩 Seniors must wear Class of 2023 swag when picking up the free dozen

🍩 The promotion is a one day offer only

Attention Class of 2023!

Krispy Kreme wants to celebrate all your accomplishments by offering you free doughnuts.

This Wednesday, any New Jersey high school or college senior who goes into a participating Krispy Kreme wearing Class of 2023 swag from shirts to jackets to caps and gowns, will receive a free Original Glazed dozen in a special “Dough-ploma” wrapped box, while supplies last.

There is no purchase necessary.

This is the fourth consecutive year Krispy Kreme has honored graduating seniors with free doughnuts.

“We started this during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we haven’t forgotten that the lives of this year’s graduates were heavily impacted by the pandemic. We are thrilled to celebrate their perseverance and spirit the best way we know how: free Original Glazed doughnuts,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Proof of senior status includes cap and gown with the 2023 tassel, class of 2023 apparel (t-shirt, sweatshirt, etc), 2023 letterman jacket featuring senior status, 2023 class ring, or a graduation announcement featuring the graduate’s name with matching ID, student photo ID featuring senior status, or any other Class of 2023 senior swag.

Krispy Kreme doughnut lovers may have to travel a bit for their free dozen in New Jersey. There are only five locations in the Garden State: East Rutherford, Springfield, Jersey City, Paramus, and Collingswood.

Those who take advantage of the free doughnuts are asked to use #KrispyKreme and tag @krispykreme.

Learn more about the promotion here.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

