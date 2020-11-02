A Bridgewater man is recovering from serious injuries to his face and arm after he fought off a knife attack by a friend's ex-boyfriend.

The ex-boyfriend died several hours later, when he was hit by an NJ Transit train, authorities say.

Sayreville Police Capt. Dan Plumacker told the Bridgewater Courier-News that Kelvin Lee was attacked in the Main Street apartment of a 22-year-old female friend around 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 24 by the woman's ex-boyfriend, a man Plumacker identified as Jordan Hamm, 23, of New Brunswick.

Hamm was stuck by a train near the New Brunswick station around 1 p.m., according to NJ Transit spokeswoman Lisa Torbec. Hamm had left the scene in Lee's car, which was later found in New Brunswick, Plumacker told the Courier Post.

Plumacker told the Courier News that Hamm tried to hurt the woman after he kicked in the door of the apartment. Lee, who was unarmed, got Hamm into a headlock but let him go when he agreed not to hurt the woman, Plumacker said. Instead Hamm came at Lee with the knife and cause several serious injuries, Plumacker told the Courier News.

"Kelvin was left with severe injuries including facial lacerations, a knife blade stuck in his skull and all of the tendons and nerves severed in one of his arms. He spent many hours in surgery and days in ICU and will not be able return to work or school in the near future," according to a GoFundMe page created by Lee's aunt Sue Roscher to assist with medical expenses

The woman had recently moved out of the apartment she shared with Hamm, according to Sue Roscher.

An email from Rutgers Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Salvador B. Mena to students shared with New Jersey 101.5 said Hamm was a member of the class of 2021 in the School of Arts and Sciences at Rutgers-New Brunswick.

Plumacker on Monday afternoon had not yet responded to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

