‘King Murphy’ vote delayed — Maybe not everyone in NJ is corrupt (Opinion)

In a surprising move Thursday afternoon, the normally morally bankrupt and corrupt New Jersey Legislature stunningly delayed a vote to keep Phil Murphy as our king for the rest of the year.

Now, he is the governor of our state, but he has been acting like an emperor, king and tyrant for over a year. His continuing executive orders, keeping emergency powers for far longer than the initial "15 days to flatten the curve" of the coronavirus, goes against EVERYTHING this state and country stand for.

The New Jersey Legislature, the people you vote for to represent you according to where you live here in this state, decided not to vote on a measure that would ensure Murphy his dictatorial powers through the end of the year. Apparently, enough people contacted their legislators, especially Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, and convinced them not to continue this dangerous precedent nonsense and tyranny. So, Coughlin delayed a vote on the measure until the Assembly until they are in session again in late June.

Maybe he figured enough of us would be away on vacation to not pay attention to their shenanigans. How cynical, you say? Well, if you're not cynical when it comes to our state Legislature, then you're just stupid.

Keep paying attention by listening to outlets like New Jersey 101.5 and browsing NJ1015.com to stay up on what these charlatans are doing with your money and your rights as a taxpaying citizen. That is, before you make your planned exit, as so many of our friends and family already have.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.