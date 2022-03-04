Kiefer Sutherland brings his music to New Jersey

It’s hard to imagine Jack Bauer of “24” singing a ballad, but the actor who played him, Kiefer Sutherland, also has a burgeoning musical career, and he’s bringing his act to New Jersey, performing at the Vogel at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank.

Sutherland is best known for his acting roles, starring in “24” as well as “Designated Survivor” on TV and in feature films like “Flatliners” and “Stand By Me.”

The show in Red Bank is “An evening with Kiefer, with special guests Marc Copely & Rocco DeLuca. An intimate acoustic show playing songs from the new album Bloor Street.” By the way, the album “Bloor Street” is available on CD, Vinyl, and, get this, cassette!

The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor has a musical style described by AllMusic.com as a “likable amalgam of earthy, country-pop, Americana, and classic rock.”

92nd Street Y Presents: "Designated Survivor" Talk And Preview Screening

He told the Asbury Park Press that the songs he wrote during the pandemic turned out surprisingly upbeat, "I tend to be kind of sarcastic and pessimistic, that's the sense of humor that I have," Sutherland said. "So I find it ironic that during one of the most difficult times in most people's lives these last few years, I ended up writing songs that are really positive."

Sutherland is playing The Vogel at the Count Basie Center for the Performing Arts in Red Bank at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, with special guests Marc Copely and Rocco DeLuca. Tickets are $20 to $79. More information is available here.

