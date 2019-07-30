Kid losing Monopoly experiences what it’s like to live in NJ

Some people love Monopoly. Others hate it. It's hard to blame the haters. You sit there for hours trying to strategize and make sure your opponents go broke. It can take a lot out of you. What's even worse is being the first person to lose and you have to sit there and WATCH the rest of your friends and relatives play Monopoly. We've all been there. It ain't pretty.

One member of America's youth recently found out how difficult Monopoly can be, but it can also be used as a lesson for his future. Taxes suck, and if you live in New Jersey, you're going to have to pay a lot of them! See the heartwarming video below. (I say heartwarming because it made Kylie Moore cry.)

He's right. Taxes ARE the worst part of the game. You'll get 'em next time, kid.

