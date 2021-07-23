Kid locked in van — Island Heights, NJ cop saves the day
Police Officer Rocco Mellott is a hero and well deserving of today's #BlueFriday honors.
A couple weeks ago he was called to a scene where a mom had accidentally locked her keys in the car after strapping in her child into the car seat.
Officer Mellott went into action immediately calling in a tow truck and first aid, but realizing that the car was heating up fast and the child was sweating, he asked the mom permission to smash the window and proceeded to get the kid out of the car.
All in a days work right?
Well for this hero the story didn't end there.
The mom did not have the money to pay for the window repair, so Officer Mellott stepped up and put personal money up to help fix the car.
This cop clearly represents the best of what NJ law enforcement officer have to offer.
Thank you, officer Mellott for stepping up and demonstrating once more that cops are our neighbors, friends, family members and pillars of our community.
