Kevin Jonas spotted vacationing in NJ before world tour

It was a big week for all the “Summer Babies” who were “Burnin’ Up” and decided to cool down with some shave ice at the Jersey shore.

Kevin Jonas, it turns out, is also a “Sucker” for the treat!

Ohana Hau Shave Ice in Beach Haven, New Jersey posted on their social media accounts that the oldest member of The Jonas Brothers, and Wyckoff native, stopped in the restaurant.

@LBIshaveice via Instagram @LBIshaveice via Instagram loading...

This is big for the shave ice eatery, which recently had its grand opening in May. They describe themselves as “authentic Hawaiian shave ice right in the heart of Beach Haven."

They’re located at 805 North Bay Avenue.

Jonas was seen in various restaurants while on vacation with his family on Long Beach Island such as Baked on the Beach, Spray Beach Bagels, The WooHoo and Show Place, according to WPST.

While eating at Show Place, Jonas even sang the JoBros song Waffle House with the staff, which he shared on his Instagram.

It’s a good thing Jonas is enjoying his time off now, as he and his brothers are starting their ambitious world tour soon.

The JoBros will kick off their months-long tour with two sold-out shows at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 12 and 13.

AT&T Playoff Playlist Live Getty Images loading...

They’ll travel all around the country before making their way home to NJ to perform at the Prudential Center, it was recently announced.

