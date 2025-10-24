Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Friday:

There are shocking new details about the murder of a beloved couple in Pittstown to reveal to you this morning.

A police sergeant called to investigate reports of gun fire first stopped at an ATM and did shoddy investigative work when he finally arrived.

Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson accuses Sgt. Kevin Bollaro of doing less than the bare minimum. The bodies of 33-year-old Lauren Semanchik and 29-year-old Tyler Webb weren't found until 17 hours later.

Bollaro's 'investigation' was so bad, the killer may have slipped away when Bollaro left the scene to get get pizza.

This is bad. Bollaro has now been charged with misconduct.

Oh, and have you seen photos of wild monkeys running around Newark?

Keep scrolling for the real story.

Tanker truck makes a delivery to Wawa on Route 1 in Lawrence 10/23/25 Tanker truck makes a delivery to Wawa on Route 1 in Lawrence 10/23/25 (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

⛽ New Jersey gas prices dropped 18 cents in the past week

⛽ Trump’s proposed tariff on Russian oil sent prices surging more than 5% overnight

⛽ Analyst said “cooler heads” may soon stabilize the market

A substantial drop in the average price of gas in New Jersey may be short-lived thanks to the initial market reaction to tariffs against Russia's oil industry threatened by President Donald Trump.

Earlier in the week, gas prices had dropped 18 cents a gallon in New Jersey to go below an average $3 per gallon. Oil prices had dropped to their lowest level since 2021, at $56 per barrel, as OPEC had increased production.

The sanctions announcement caused a reversal and drove oil prices back up over 5% on Thursday, according to Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

That could cause a slight increase in New Jersey gasoline prices following the announcement about the sanctions.

"As a part of oil prices going up, gas prices are also up about 3.5% today. So, that could slam the brakes on the decline," DeHaan told New Jersey 101.5.

Map shows location of the Henry farm in Cranbury Map shows location of the Henry farm in Cranbury (Canva) loading...

☑️Cranbury’s plan to seize the Henry Family Farm for housing has been dropped

☑️Gov. Phil Murphy praises the new deal

☑️ The Henry brothers are grateful for the victory

CRANBURY — An agreement has been reached to allow the Henry family to keep its farm, and for affordable housing to go elsewhere in a Central Jersey town.

A letter sent to the family in the spring by the Cranbury Township Council threatened to take the farm on South River Road by eminent domain to build 265 affordable housing units on the property of the farm that was built in the 1850s. The action to bring the township in compliance with the Mount Laurel affordable housing rule sparked controversy that reached Washington, D.C., as well as a lawsuit.

The agreement between the Henry family, Cranbury Township, and Fair Share Housing announced Thursday ends the controversy.

“From the very beginning, I have opposed efforts to seize the Henry Family Farm through eminent domain. While every town in New Jersey must do its part to resolve our state’s affordable housing crisis, these efforts must be pursued thoughtfully and collaboratively," Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement.

(Camden County Prosecutor's Office, Google Maps) (Camden County Prosecutor's Office, Google Maps) loading...

🚨Harold “Hal” Miller of Deptford vanished in June after visiting a Camden home.

🚨A father, mother, and son are accused of working together to dispose of Miller’s body.

🚨Prosecutor asks for help to locate Miller’s remains.

DEPTFORD — Harold “Hal” Miller was murdered in June but his body has yet to be found, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay.

Miller, 48, was reported missing on June 12 and his car was found in Pennsauken. Surveillance video captured him entering Everton Thomas's home on Baird Boulevard in Camden but never coming out.

Thomas was charged with first-degree murder in the death of the Deptford man. Prosecutors said Thomas enlisted his wife, Sherrie Parker, 41, and son, Deshawn Thomas, 23, to help dispose of Miller's body.

Franklin Township (Hunterdon) police Sgt. Kevin Ballaro is charged with official misconduct and records tampering (Franklin Twp. School - Hunterdon via Facebook) Franklin Township (Hunterdon) police Sgt. Kevin Ballaro is charged with official misconduct and records tampering (Franklin Twp. School - Hunterdon via Facebook) loading...

🔴 Police sergeant charged with botching response to a double killing in Pittstown.

🔴 Prosecutors say he went to an ATM before the crime scene, then went to get pizza.

🔴 The bodies of the victims, a young beloved couple, weren't found for 17 hours.

FRANKLIN (Hunterdon) — Facing fury from the community, prosecutors have filed charges against a police sergeant who is accused of failing to properly investigate the double killing of a young couple.

Sgt. Kevin Bollaro is charged with second-degree official misconduct and records tampering, a disorderly persons offense.

Bollaro, who is already suspended, is accused of mishandling the investigation into the killings of 33-year-old Lauren Semanchik and 29-year-old Tyler Webb.

The young couple was shot to death at Semanchik's home on Upper Kingtown Road in Pittstown on Aug. 1, but their bodies weren't discovered until after noon the next day.

According to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson, the police sergeant prioritized going to an ATM before heading to the scene and doing less than the bare minimum.

AI generated images of monkeys in Newark, NJ This photo of wild monkeys running around Newark, NJ, was likely created using AI technology, police say. (Sugar Jones via Facebook) loading...

If you saw photos on social media of monkeys running lose in Newark, police say its likely a hoax.

The photos show the wild monkeys tearing through a dumpster located at a Newark housing complex and running around the property.

Someone phoned police Thursday to report "wild monkeys" had been seen, but police found nothing at the Georgia King Village apartment complex.

A similar 911 call was made on Wednesday.

Public safety director Emanuel Miranda issued a statement saying the photos were likely created using AI technology.

Whoever made that photo and posted it, could face criminal charges for creating a false public alarm.

