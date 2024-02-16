Kenilworth ,NJ Sergeant helps elderly woman during snowstorm

Many of us have elderly parents and grandparents and we have to factor them in when making plans and check on them when the weather turns south.

During the last snowstorm, my friend Phil Rizzo's 97-year-old grandmother who is homebound, was snowed in, which would have been OK, except the storm day was the day of a visit from her home health care professional.

Phil's grandmother called her daughter, Phil's mom, in Florida asking for help. Phil's mom called the Kenilworth Police Department asking if there were options to help get the health care professional to the house.

Kenilworth Police Sgt. Joe Scouzo took the call and decided that instead of getting the pros out and causing any further delays, he jumped in his car and made his way to the grandmother's home, snow shovel in hand, and just cleared the driveway and walkway himself.

It's a simple act of kindness helping out a stranger which is a great example of the kind of people we have behind the badge.

Thank you, Sgt. Joe Scouzo, you are our #BlueFriday honoree for today.

