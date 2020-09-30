Kearny cop shoots as stolen car almost hits him, officials say

KEARNY — A police officer in a commercial area on Tuesday night fired at a stolen SUV when it was driven in reverse and almost hit him, officials said. The driver remained at large on Wednesday afternoon.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said that about 8 p.m., an officer near the intersection of Bergen and Passaic avenues saw a white Hyundai Sante Fe with Florida plates that had been reported stolen.

When police tried to stop the vehicle, the driver went into reverse toward an officer.

The officer fired at the SUV before it drove away.

The prosecutor did not identify the officer or disclose how many rounds were fired.

The area includes a large shopping center on one side of the street and an Applebee's, Burger King and Wells Fargo on the opposite side.

The vehicle was found in Newark after crashing with a tractor trailer cab but the driver has not been located, Suarez said.

Police told RLS Metro Breaking News the vehicle was chased by police on Route 280 before breaking off the pursuit.

