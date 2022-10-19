Kate Middleton’s mom visits ShopRite stores in NJ

Yes, that Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, the one married to William, son of the king. So, why was her mother visiting New Jersey ShopRite supermarkets?

To promote her line of party supplies.

According to People.com, Carole Middleton visited the stores for the American launch of her business, Party Pieces. The line, Party Pieces Collection, will be featured in 39 Saker ShopRite stores, its first time the items will be available outside the UK.

“It’s very exciting to see our Party Pieces Collection expanding into the U.S. starting with Saker ShopRites, a leading retailer in New Jersey and family-owned business with a long history of commitment to the customers and communities its stores serve. This is the culmination of great teamwork, and we’re happy to partner with Saker ShopRites for our initial launch,” said Carole Middleton, Founder of Party Pieces.

Carole Middleton checking out her merchandise at a local ShopRite.

“We are thrilled to be the first U.S. retail partner for British heritage brand Party Pieces. We know our customers are coming together again to mark special occasions in their lives and they want to make their parties spectacular. We’re sure our customers will enjoy celebrating memorable milestones and moments with these fantastic new lines from Party Pieces,” added Richard Saker, president and CEO of Saker ShopRites, Inc.

Carole Middleton told the Daily Mail last year that it was Kate’s 5th birthday that gave her the idea for her business. She was disappointed at the lack of variety in kids’ party supplies. So she started her own business, becoming a success in England and, now, branching out to the US.

