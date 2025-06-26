Adventure Aquarium is one of the first places I took my son Jack to when he was little.

He knew the names of every sea creature imaginable and ones I’d never heard of. He’s grown now, but what I wouldn't give to have him be 6 again and visit there one more time to see a new mind-blowing exhibit called Kaleidoscope Cove.

The famous aquarium in Camden is unveiling this spectacular attraction this Saturday, June 28. It’s 2,000 square feet of more than 100 species, including about a dozen that have never been displayed there before. They thought completely out of the box on this project.

Adventure Aquarium (Courtesy Adventure Aquarium)

It's color. It’s lighting. It’s visuals that change with the time of day.

Instead of grouping species in a traditional way, they are doing it by a “shared visual language of vibrant color, movement, and bioluminescence.”

Canva / TSM Illustration

Basically kids’ eyes will be dazzled by the movement and the colors. And more.

“We challenged ourselves to think beyond the traditional aquarium experience,” explains Mallory Hall, creative director at Herschend Creative Studios. “Instead of focusing solely on habitat, we explored how elements like color and light could shape a new kind of exhibit—one that invites wonder, interaction, and learning through play.”

Adventure Aquarium is using natural light combined with specialized lighting to create an effect of an indoor “living kaleidoscope,” which changes looks throughout any given day.

Inside the Adventure Aquarium Kaleidoscope Cove (Courtesy Adventure Aquarium)

Then there’s the insanely cool technology you’ll find there that lets your kid draw a new species of sea creature as crazy as their imaginations will allow and they’ll see it come to digital life and swim away on a screen.

There will be programmable lighting around tanks, and a touch-responsive digital sand table. I am so completely curious as to what on earth this looks like and I’m dying to see how it all comes together.

via adventureaquarium.com

They say it’s the biggest undertaking the aquarium has attempted in ten years. More information can be found on their website, but I’m honestly feeling like this will be one of those rare things you have to see with your own eyes before you’ll make sense of it.

If you’re ready for your kid to be dazzled starting this Saturday, Adventure Aquarium can be found at 1 Riverside Drive, Camden, New Jersey.

