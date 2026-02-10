🏫 NJ Rep. Pallone introduces resolution to ban Native American mascots and imagery in schools nationwide.

Pallone’s Push to End 'Racist' Mascots in Schools

New Jersey Rep. Frank Pallone, D-NJ6, has introduced a congressional resolution to end the use of Native American mascots and imagery in K-12 schools in New Jersey and nationwide. Pallone insists that such mascots perpetuate harmful racial stereotypes and distract from efforts to create inclusive, respectful school environments.

In announcing the proposal, Pallone said the resolution “calls for an end to the use of racist mascots, names, and images that demean Native American history and culture and have no place in our school settings.” He argued that these symbols contribute to a hostile learning climate for students of Indigenous heritage and that change is overdue.

Native Mascots Remain in Some New Jersey Schools

While many New Jersey school districts have voluntarily retired Native American-themed mascots over the past decade, some traditions persist. Efforts to change the mascots have often been met with strong opposition from community members and team boosters.

Team names like “Warriors” and “Indians” that once symbolized fierceness and toughness are increasingly seen as derogatory to Native American peoples.

One of the most divisive fights over this issue was in the Toms River School District. A petition started by some alumni sought to have the Toms River South Indian mascot retired.

Supporters of the Mascot started a counter-petition, claiming the mascot, dubbed "Old Indian Tom" by locals, was not racist.

"Never was he a target for racism towards the Native Americans," their counter petition claimed, "He is a symbol of America, the first people that were here before the pirate Christopher Columbus turned them all into slaves. The Indian is a representative of everything good in our country."

Ultimately, Toms River South retained the mascot.

Pallone's resolution does not outright ban the use of such mascots, but it does seek to reignite the debate over their use in New Jersey and beyond.

He has the support of National Congress of American Indians. The group argues that the use of such mascots and imagery can “perpetuate harmful stereotypes, degrade Native peoples, and cause documented harm to Native youth.”

Controversy and Community Responses

The push to ban Native American mascots has drawn both support and opposition. Advocates of Pallone’s resolution point to research showing that Native mascots can harm the mental health and school experience of Indigenous students by reinforcing stereotypes and exclusion. Opponents — including some alumni, local leaders, and community members — argue that longstanding mascots are treasured traditions that honor qualities like bravery and resilience, and are not intended to offend.

In some districts, local Native groups have been consulted and even expressed support for certain names when paired with appropriate education and context.

In Wildwood, school teams continue to use the “Warriors.” District officials consulted with Native American education advocacy group. They agreed to the continued use of the name under terms emphasizing cultural education over caricature.

