Juvenile shot by cops investigating ‘suspicious’ car in Newark, NJ

NEWARK — A juvenile was hit by gunfire several times in a shooting involving city police Tuesday morning, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed.

The shooting occurred when an officer tried to inspect a car parked behind a home on Lyons Avenue, according to authorities. A preliminary investigation found the car had been reported as suspicious.

As the officer approached, the driver allegedly began to "use the car as a weapon" and the situation quickly escalated. That's when the officer opened fire, according to prosecutors. RLS Metro first reported shots rang out shortly before 7:30 a.m.

The male juvenile suffered multiple gunshot wounds but is in stable condition at University Hospital.

Another man in the vehicle is in custody. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately say what charges the second suspect faces.

Police Director Brian O'Hara told CBS2 the vehicle was stolen from Asbury Park Monday. Vehicle thefts have skyrocketed in New Jersey over the past two years.

Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin revealed earlier this month vehicle thefts have spiked 31% so far this year. That's on top of a 22% increase in 2021 from the year before.

O'Hara added officers at the scene went to check on the juvenile immediately after the shooting.

"It sounds like their priority was immediately to help ensure that the suspect lived and provided him aid," O'Hara said.

No other details were available from authorities as of late Tuesday morning. The investigation is still early and ongoing.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)