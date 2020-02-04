I don’t know another state that is as distinctive as New Jersey. The good and the bad, the picturesque and the hideous, this is a state like no other. And that’s why it is so fitting that we have a store completely devoted to Jersey-esque tchotchkes gifts, and memorabilia. Just Jersey Goods is a store that truly celebrates the Garden State and its... well... “interesting” character. Just Jersey Goods is a business that truly pays homage to the artisans, farmers, and business owners that make the Garden State so unique.

Located at 163 South St, Morristown, and 179 Glenridge Ave, Montclair, Just Jersey Goods is a really cool concept. It carries hundreds of Jersey made products that really reflect the unique nature of New Jersey. You can find clothing, hats, custom jewelry glassware, cookbooks, candy stationery, books and the list goes on and on.

Now I believe that there are a few states could possibly pull this off, but none who could stock items that are so interesting and diverse and that really reflect and highlight the true nature of the state. The best part is inventory is constantly changing so you could literally find something new there every single time you go. You can also visit them online. it’s a unique business that supports the local community and screams “you’re crazy! but i still love you, New Jersey.”

