New Jersey has an undying spirit, a willingness to help others, and serve their community. I have seen it many times.

When Sandy hit, the outpouring of help was heartwarming.

When 9/11 hit so close to home, people stood up and comforted those families who lost loved ones in the attack. First responders from New Jersey flooded ground zero to help sort through the rubble.

I have seen thousands of pounds of food come into New Jersey food banks.

Hurrican Sandy, Rubble, American Flag (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) loading...

I have been a part and witnessed the people of New Jersey donating thousands of toys to the children of the Gulf Coast who were homeless and scrambling to have a Christmas holiday after the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina.

WalletHub did a survey to establish patriotism in each state.

Their methodology included military engagement, which was weighted the results at 25%, and civil engagement results were weighted at 75%.

The military engagement category included average military enlistees per one thousand residents, average number of veterans and active military personnel, and other categories.

American Flag, Sunset, Field Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash loading...

The civil engagement category included the share of adults who voted in the 2024 election and the 2020 election, the number of hours volunteered, AmeriCorps volunteers per capita, and other related categories.

The results showed that New Jersey ranks close to the bottom in patriotism, coming in at number 43 of all 50 U.S. states.

To that I say hogwash! This study does not show a large amount of individual help and community service.

People from New Jersey give to organizations very quietly, without fanfare and without adding it to any survey.

Four People hugging, Community Photo by Helena Lopes on Unsplash loading...

There has never been a time in my 28 years on New Jersey 101.5 that I was disappointed in the people of New Jersey not stepping up when called upon.

Since I have been here at New Jersey 101.5, I have been helping raise over 67 million dollars for New Jersey-based charities.

Both the white-collar and blue-collar workers of this state supported those charities.

A remarkable job by our New Jersey community. I am proud to be an American, proud to be New Jersey!