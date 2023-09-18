Juicy NJ deals for National Cheeseburger Day

Who doesn’t love a good cheeseburger? The all-American classic didn’t get its own National Cheeseburger Day by mistake.

Monday, September 18 is designated as National Cheeseburger Day. No one can agree on an origin story or a true first inventor of this favorite.

The Humpty Dumpty Drive-in in Denver was granted a trademark in 1935 for the name cheeseburger. Yet Steak n’ Shake founder Gus Belt also applied for the trademark in the 1930s. O’Dell’s restaurant in Los Angeles was said to have a cheeseburger on its menu back in 1928. Yet another story says Lionel Sternberger invented the cheeseburger in 1926 while working at his father’s sandwich shop, The Rite Spot, in Pasadena, California.

Was it so hard to invent? You already had hamburgers. Sooner or later people were bound to start throwing a slice of cheese on there.

Wherever they came from, you might be hungry by now just thinking about a juicy, melty cheeseburger. Some places in New Jersey are having deals on either Monday, September 18, or for several days.

Wendy's is celebrating all week! At Wendy’s for just a penny, that’s right, only $.01, you can score a Jr. bacon cheeseburger with any purchase from Sept. 18-22. You need to check the "Offers" tab in the app or online, then apply the deal to your mobile/web order or you can use the offer in-restaurant by simply adding it to your digital rewards card. From there, you can scan your phone at the counter or drive-thru.

And remember, this is all week! These next few are Monday only.

There's McDonald’s celebrating National Cheeseburger Day by offering double cheeseburgers for only $0.50 when ordering exclusively through the McDonald’s app. Again, this is on September 18 only.

Also on September 18 Applebee’s is selling their Classic Burger, Classic Cheeseburger, and Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, all with fries, for $8.99. You can order with the Applebee’s app, online, or at the restaurant.

Finally, if you have a Royal Perks account with Burger King you can get a free cheeseburger if you make a $1 or more purchase. The deal is good until September 18 only up until 11:59 p.m.

