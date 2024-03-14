Young NJ woman sentenced to prison after killing her mother

🔴It's decades behind bars for a woman who killed her mother

🔴The murder happened in 2019

🔴Their relationship had been steadily deteriorating, according to testimony

MOUNT LAUREL — A 27-year-old Burlington Township woman was sentenced to 30 years in state prison for stabbing her mother to death four and a half years ago in the home they shared, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw has announced

The Mount Laurel woman, Marisa Rivera will be 57 years old when she sees the light of day again, as she must serve the entire three-decade term before becoming eligible for parole under a sentence handed down on March 8 in Superior Court in Mount Holly.

Rivera was convicted in January of first-degree murder, three-degree possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

The investigation began on September 6, 2019, when Mount Laurel police went to a residence at the Ramblewood Village apartment complex to conduct a wellness check. Co-workers said they were worried because they had not heard from 56-year-old Denise DeNapoli, who had been scheduled to work from home that day.

When they arrived, officers discovered DeNapoli’s body inside. The investigation later revealed that Rivera killed her mother earlier that day at around 3:30 a.m., and then fled the apartment.

Rivera was found several hours later at a hotel on Route 73, and taken into custody without incident.

During the trial, testimony came to light that revealed the relationship between the mother and daughter had been steadily deteriorating.

An autopsy performed by the Burlington County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that DeNapoli’s death was due to multiple stab wounds.

