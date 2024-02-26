Goodbye! People in NJ are fleeing these towns the most

New Jersey's population may have grown by 4% over a decade but not these towns, where the population keeps getting smaller.

About a third of municipalities in New Jersey, or 187 of them, lost population from 2012 to 2022.

Of those, 32 lost more than 10% of their population while 17 lost more than 20%, according to American Community Survey 5-year estimates analyzed by New Jersey 101.5

21 fastest shrinking towns in New Jersey These 21 towns saw the biggest population decreases last decades. These figures are based on U.S. Census American Community Survey 5-year estimates for 2012 and 2021 Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

While there are more than 20 New Jersey towns that remained flat from 2012 to 2022, there were many with major population losses.

Shiloh Borough in Cumberland County was the fastest shrinking town in New Jersey, according to the U.S. Census data. In 2012, the population was 629. By 2022, the population shrunk to 305, a 52% decrease.

Shiloh was established in 1705 when several Seventh-Day Baptist families purchased tracts of land.

Unlike most municipalities, Shiloh is a dry town where alcohol is not permitted to be sold —but alcohol is available at Swansea Vineyards, which is located in the borough.

Here are the towns that are growing the most in New Jersey.

Top 21 fastest growing towns in New Jersey These 21 municipalities in New Jersey have seen their populations grow the most over the past decade. The figures are based on U.S. Census American Community Survey 5-year estimates for 2012 and 2022. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom