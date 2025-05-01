The Jonas Brothers just stopped by this popular NJ ice cream shop
‘Cake by the Ocean’? Nah, how about gelato in Nutley?
Seems like the New Jersey natives, the Jonas Brothers, were ‘Burning Up’ this week, which made each of them a ‘Sucker’ for some frozen treats.
Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas were spotted together at Rita’s Italian Ice on in Centre St. in Nutley, New Jersey.
Rita’s Italian Ice
The brothers were seen enjoying Rita’s signature gelatis, a delicious combination of Italian ice and custard.
Not only did they post about the outing on their personal social media accounts, they also posed for a photo with the Rita’s staff.
The Jonas Brothers
“We feel like we’re living in the Year 3000!” the staff posted, referencing one of the brothers’ earlier hits.
Shout out to whichever millennial is running their socials, that reference was *chef’s kiss*
Where are the Jonas Brothers from?
The Jo Bros, who grew up in Wyckoff, are not only preparing for an upcoming tour celebrating their two decades as a band, but they’ll also be inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame later this year.
The tour starts on Aug. 10 at MetLife Stadium.
Maybe now we know what chilly treat they’ll be celebrating with. I’ll take cherry, please!
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
