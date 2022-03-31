Jonas Brothers help bring NJ man’s popcorn recipe to national stores

Fans of the Jonas Brothers, or rather, fans of what the Jonas Brothers like to eat, listen up.

A South Plainfield man's popcorn recipe will be on Walmart shelves starting this week.

Rob's Backstage Popcorn started when longtime family friend of the Jonas Brothers, Rob Garbowsky, whose son Greg was the band's bass player, created a seasoned popcorn and shared it with the famous brothers from Wyckoff.

Garbowsky would bring it to rehearsals and shows while the group was on tour.

The boys quickly became addicted to the salty, sweet, and a savory flavor, that became the band's unofficial backstage snack on their 2019 Happiness Begins Tour.

Rob's Backstage Popcorn (Submitted photo) Rob's Backstage Popcorn (Submitted photo) loading...

Jonas Brothers on stage enjoying Rob's Backstage Popcorn (Photo Credit: Cynthia Parkhurst) Jonas Brothers on stage enjoying Rob's Backstage Popcorn (Photo Credit: Cynthia Parkhurst) loading...

The Jonas Brothers describe it as "home cooking in a bag."

Garbowsky said he never imagined that something that started as a snack for his family would wind up on the shelves of Walmart. He added he's excited to bring his recipe to families across the country.

Rob's Backstage Popcorn (Submitted photo) Rob's Backstage Popcorn (Submitted photo) loading...

Rob's Backstage Popcorn is vegan, GMO-free, gluten-free, and 50 calories per cup. The popcorn kernels contain a light mix of salt, sugar, and other spices. But the flavor is not overpowering.

It sells for $3.98 and is available at nearly 2,800 Walmart Super Centers nationwide.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

