Jon Bon Jovi has his beautiful 18,000-square-foot Middletown home on the market and has everyone buzzing.

JBJ's home is in an incredible location, sitting right on the Navesink River, and with a $20 million price tag, it's officially the Jersey Shore's most expensive house on the market.

According to Christie's International Real Estate, this pad features six bedrooms and seven full baths; 15 acres of land with gardens and courtyards; an elevator serving all floors; a heated outdoor pool with two cabanas; an outdoor kitchen; four additional buildings on the grounds, including carriage house, barn, music studio, recreation building, and stables.

The description sounds awesome.

The main house is an 18,000 square foot stucco and limestone home, detailed with a double-wide entrance driveway, brick courtyards, French balconies, tall and wide mullioned windows, historic and wrought iron ornate accents, arched alcove windows, slate roofs, tall chimneys, and copper gutters. Enter the main house through solid wood double doors and vestibule to an open two-story elegant foyer with limestone flooring, exquisite architectural details and a custom circular staircase detailed with a hand-forged wrought iron banister.

Here's a look inside.

