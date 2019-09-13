Join me for a big night of fun and great music, Sunday night, Sept. 29. Come out to the Stone Pony in Asbury Park for the big Jersey Jam, a fundraiser for STI Cares Foundation and the Asbury Park Music Foundation.

These are both two great charities I support 100% and have enjoyed working with many times in the past.

On the iconic pony stage will be Jersey legend Bobby Bandiera as he puts together an all-star lineup of Jersey favorites including Southside Johnny, Gary US Bonds, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, from the E Street Band, Vini Lopez, Gene Cornish from The Rascals, Jim Babjak from The Smithereens and special guests.

The STI Cares Foundation is the charitable arm of Student Transportation of America, North America's third largest school bus transportation provider. They are committed to driving change in the communities they serve by providing scholarships to college and grants to charitable organizations committed to health and wellness of children and families. Proceeds of this event will also benefit the Asbury Park Music Foundation's mission and its mobile recording studio.

Tickets are $200 and this big night will sell out so get your tickets now. The big show starts at 8:00 p.m. I can't wait, see you there!